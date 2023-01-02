Davao City sets up task force to probe killing of businesswoman-model 

SUSPECTS. CCTV footage shows a man training a gun on businesswoman-model Yvonne Plaza Chua just outside the gate of her residence in Green Meadows Subdivision, in Davao City’s Tugbok district, on December 29, 2022.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine National Police in the Davao region organized Task Force Yvonette to probe the murder on Thursday, December 29 of a 38-year-old businesswoman-model in Davao City’s Tugbok district.

Police Major Eudisan Gultiano, spokesperson for the Area Police Command (APC) in Southern Mindanao, told Rappler on Monday, January 2 that the killing of Yvonne Plaza Chua “has generated public interest as to the identity and motive of the suspects” .

Police said two still-unidentified motorcycle riding gunmen shot dead Chua as she was about to enter her residence in Green Meadows Subdivision in Brgy Mintal, Tugbok district.

A recovered clip from a closed-circuit video system, captured around 7:30 pm, shows Chua had alighted from her Montero sports utility vehicle and was about to enter her rented house when one of the assailants approached her and shot her at close range using an unknown firearm.

A photo released by the Davao City Police Office shows a helmet-wearing suspect pointing a gun at the victim almost point blank.

Responding policemen at the crime scene said the victim died instantly from the gun attack .

The Davao City Police urged anyone with information related to their office contact thru their telephone and mobile numbers 293-1177 / (0991) 537 3782 / (0908) 227 7648.

The creation of the task force followed several social media posts claiming Chua had earlier asked friends to help her escape from battery, showing photos of bruises on her face and giving the name of her assailant. Some netizens linked the name to an Army officer but neither the police nor the victim’s family have confirmed that.

Other social media posts claimed Chua had angered two men after a traffic incident.

Gultiano said the task force aims to track Chua’s killers and give her justice. She said police are looking at two “persons of interest” but did not disclose any other information.

MODEL. Yvonne Plaza Chua, a 38-year-old pharmaceutical representative, businesswoman and model was gunned down in front of her Davao City home on December 29, 2022. Yvonne Plaza Chua Facebook page.

Gultiano said authorities are looking at all possible angles, including robbery or a personal or business feud.

A Davao-based photographer said Chua worked as a pharmaceutical representative but also earned a lot from commercial modeling.

The few old posts remaining on her Facebook page show a calendar item for a poker game she hosted. – Rappler.com