Davao Oriental flash floods kill 1 person, displace thousands of families

FLASH FLOODS. A woman in the town of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental weeps after a flood damages her house, leaving her among the thousands of displaced residents.

In Davao de Oro, floodwaters in major river basins breach banks in Monkayo town on Saturday, February 18

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines — Non-stop heavy rain in the Davao Region has spawned deadly flash floods, killing one person and displacing thousands of folk.

In the coastal town of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, nearly 10,000 families have been displaced by floods since February 13, according to provincial information officer Karen Lou Deloso.

She said 39-year-old Joel Gaudicos in Barangay Tamban died in a flash flood that also damaged many houses in the low-lying villages.

Fifteen of the town’s 20 villages were submerged in floodwaters, with residents fleeing to higher ground, Deloso told Rappler on Saturday, February 18.

Aside from the town of Governor Generoso, many villages in the town of Cateel were also hit by flash floods on February 18.

Davao de Oro rivers overflow

Deloso said the town government is still assessing the extent of the damage. But Mayor Juanito Inojales of Governor Generoso town has already notified Davao Oriental Governor Corazon Malanyaon of the local government's plan to declare state of calamity.

The move will hasten the release of funds for the purchase of relief goods for flood-stricken residents.

Deloso said Governor Malanyaon already sent at least 20,000 food packs to the town of Governor Generoso. She said an amount of P20,000 was also given to the family of a man who was killed in the flood.

In the neighboring province of Davao de Oro, floodwaters in major river basins have already breached banks in Monkayo town on Saturday, according to Sheena Tanud-Tanud, operations staff of the Office of Civil Defense in the Davao Region.

A gale warning Issued by the weather bureau at 5 in the morning of February 18 said strong to gale force winds are expected to affect the eastern seaboard provinces of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Describing the sea condition in these areas as “rough to very rough,” the weather bureau advised not allowing fishing boats and other small sea craft to sail. The weather bureau said large sea vessels are already alerted against big waves.

-Rappler.com