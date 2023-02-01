Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Davao de Oro

(1st UPDATE) Phivolcs warns that damage and aftershocks are expected from the earthquake on Wednesday, February 1

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the province of Davao de Oro at 6:44 pm on Wednesday, February 1.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially put the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.1, then later downgraded it to 6.

Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity V – New Bataan, Davao de Oro

Intensity IV – Davao City; Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity III – Davao City; Damulog, Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Libona, Pangantucan, and Talakag, Bukidnon; Cagayan de Oro City; Cagwait and Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Intensity II – President Roxas, Capiz; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; El Salvador City and Villanueva, Misamis Oriental; Aleosan, Antipas, Arakan, Carmen, Kabacan, Kidapawan City, Libungan, M’lang, Magpet, Makilala, Matalam, Pikit, and Tulunan, Cotabato; Koronadal City, South Cotabato; Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat; Cotabato City

Intensity I – Esperanza and Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

– Rappler.com