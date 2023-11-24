Military holds war games on Pujada Bay

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WAR EXERCISES. Navy vessels and helicopters at Pujada Bay during the war exercises in Mati City, Davao Oriental on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Some residents panick, thinking their city is under attack, despite prior notices

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Thunderous explosions and gunfire exchanges from Navy boats and a warship at Pujada Bay startled many Mati City residents on Thursday morning, November 23, despite prior public information campaigns about the war exercises.

Unaware of the exercises, panicked residents, thinking their city was under an attack, sprinted for safety.

“What are those deafening explosions? Are rebels attacking us again?” exclaimed a visibly terrified Miguelita Cuadro, a 72-year-old Mati resident.

ACTION. Troops hold war exercises in Mati City on Thursday, November 23, 2023. City of Mati LGU FB page

As powerful gunshots echoed over the sea, at least two attack helicopters hovered and circled the city for over an hour.

“There were explosions and gunfire, and then the choppers hovered so low they almost hit our house. I had thought we were at war,” said Dimeterio Suansing, a Mati City college student living along the coastline.

The city government, however, had announced the scheduled sea and land-based Navy simulation exercises at the Mati City Port and Baywalk Park through various media platforms, including social media.

“Do not panic if you hear gunfire and explosions,” read one public advisory from the city government days before the exercise on its official Facebook page.

WAR GAMES. Troops get ready to attack during war exercises in Mati, Davao Oriental. City of Mati LGU FB page

The Maritime Inter-Agency Exercise 2023-02 Capability Demonstration aimed to promote interoperability, cooperation, and preparedness among groups such as the Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao, Joint Task Force Agila, 66th Infantry Battalion of the Army, Coast Guard Southeastern Mindanao, and others.

“In today’s dynamic and interconnected world, the maritime domain poses unique challenges, from natural disasters to transnational threats,” said Navy Joint Task Force Seahawk Commander Carlos Sabarre.

Mati Mayor Michelle Rabat welcomed the war simulation exercises, saying it showcased the country’s current military capability in her city. – Rappler.com