Murdered, raped Davao City architect laid to rest

The Philippine National Police has formed a task force to capture the klillers of Vlanche Marie Bragas, 28

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Architect Vlanche Marie Bragas was laid to rest in this city on Friday, May 26, as police investigators had yet to find the perpetrators of her rape-slay.

The church at the Sacred Heart Parish in Calinan District was filled with mourners as the victim’s family and friends paid their last respects to the 28-year-old victim.

Father Bong Dublan, who is a relative of Bragas, officiated the burial mass.

The victim’s family members have refused to talk to the local media, and Bragas’ friends say they hope authorities will be able to capture her killers.

Rappler on Friday sought the offices of the Davao City and regional police updates on the investigation, but they have yet to respond.

In an interview on May 21, the spokesperson of the police regional office, Lt. Col. Eudisan Gultiano, told Rappler that they had identified at least five “persons of interest” who could help the ongoing investigation, but refused to give further details.

Gultiano also said the P1 million bounty put up by Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte for the arrest of the suspects in the rape-slay is a big boost to ongoing police investigation.

“The bounty offer is a big help because it will make those who have information on the rape-slay of Bragas to come forward,” Gultiano told Rappler in a mix of English and Filipino.

Bragas was found dead in an open canal in Barangay Dacudao, Calinan District, in Davao City on May 17. She was on her way home from work when her assailants attacked her, according to the victim’s family.

Residents who found Bragas’ dead body, which was covered in dried banana leaves, said she was half naked with her pants and underwear removed.

Gultiano said the Philippine National Police had formed Special Investigation Task Group Bragas to capture her killers.

“She (Bragas) is just an ordinary Dabawenyo who struggled daily to give herself and her family a better future,” said Representative Duterte, a son of former President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com