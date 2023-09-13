Philippine eagle loaned to Singapore wildlife group dies of infection

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Eagle Foundation took care of the raptor for more than one decade until it loaned it out in 2019 as part of a program in Singapore to protect the species

DAVAO, Philippines – A 19-year-old rare and critically endangered Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) that was loaned to a wildlife group in Singapore died due to a fungal infection.

The male raptor, named “Geothermica,” had been one of the eagles successfully bred and hatched in the facility of the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) in Davao City.

The PEF took care of the eagle for more than one decade until it loaned it out in 2019 as part of a program in Singapore to protect the species.

The wildlife loan agreement with the Mandai Wildlife Group in Singapore was made in 2019 as part of international cooperation to keep the Philippines’ national bird from going extinct.

PEF head Dennis Salvador said the raptor died last Thursday, September 7, in a bird sanctuary in Singapore.

Salvador said its death was likely caused by aspergillosis, which manifests as a fungal infection triggered by Aspergillus molds. In birds, this condition primarily targets the respiratory system, particularly those with weakened immune defenses.

Mandai Wildlife Group, which has taken care of Geothermica since 2019, confirmed that the raptor died of an infection.

“Our early diagnosis indicated that it was an infection and we began treatment. For a while, he seemed to be recovering. All this time, the different teams at Bird Paradise came together to provide the best care for Geo,” the Mandai Wildlife Group said in a video posted on Facebook.

Various organizations and government agencies are actively involved in efforts to conserve and protect the Philippine eagle and its habitat.

Habitat loss due to deforestation, illegal hunting, and poaching are the primary threats to the survival of the Philippine eagle, and conservation efforts are in place to protect the species and their habitat.

Philippine eagles are known for their powerful talons and strong beaks, which allow them to capture and kill their prey effectively. They are solitary birds and maintain large territories, requiring extensive forested areas for their survival. – Rappler.com