LOOK: Aftermath of magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur

AFTERMATH. Photos show damage following the earthquake in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (left) and Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur (right).

Local government units are conducting assessment of damage in their respective communities following the earthquake

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Saturday evening, December 2.

The earthquake affected several parts of Mindanao, including areas in Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Norte. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, it was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 25 kilometers.

The local government of Hinatuan has ordered the “fast tracking of assessment of damage,” according to a Facebook post.

Here are some photos of the aftermath, from local government units’ official Facebook pages:

Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Bislig, Surigao del Sur

Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur

– Rappler.com