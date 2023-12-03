Mindanao
Mindanao
earthquakes in the Philippines

LOOK: Aftermath of magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOOK: Aftermath of magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur

AFTERMATH. Photos show damage following the earthquake in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (left) and Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur (right).

Photos from LGU Facebook

Local government units are conducting assessment of damage in their respective communities following the earthquake

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Saturday evening, December 2.

The earthquake affected several parts of Mindanao, including areas in Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Norte. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, it was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 25 kilometers.

The local government of Hinatuan has ordered the “fast tracking of assessment of damage,” according to a Facebook post.

Here are some photos of the aftermath, from local government units’ official Facebook pages:

Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
Bislig, Surigao del Sur
Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Sur