Hontiveros hails DOJ order to charge Quiboloy, 5 others a day before Senate hearing

RESTIVE. Supporters of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy gather at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila to hold a vigil on March 4, 2024, a day ahead of the fourth Senate hearing on abuses allegedly committed by Quiboloy and his associates.

The Department of Justice orders cases filed for child abuse and qualified human trafficking against preacher Apollo Quiboloy and five of his associates in the cities of Davao and Pasig

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A senator leading a Senate panel investigation into the alleged abuses of controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy hailed the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) order to file cases of child abuse and human trafficking against the leader of the Davao City-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church and five of his associates.

The DOJ’s move, announced by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday, March 4, comes a day before a Senate committee, chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, holds its fourth hearing on the allegations of years of exploitation and abuse committed against former KOJC workers by Quiboloy and his associates.

The Senate panel has summoned Quiboloy, and Hontiveros had warned that she would have the doomsday preacher arrested unless he showed up during the hearing set for Tuesday, March 5.

Remulla has ordered prosecutors to file a case for sexual abuse of a minor against Quiboloy in Davao City, and another case for qualified human trafficking in Pasig City.

The case for sexual abuse of a minor was ordered filed after the DOJ granted a petition for review. It subsequently reversed a resolution issued by prosecutors on November 23, 2020, which had dismissed the complaint.

Davao City prosecutors were also ordered to file cases against Quiboloy and his associates identified as Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes for other acts of child abuse, cruelty, or exploitation.

Prosecutors in Pasig City were directed to file a case for violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act against Quiboloy and the five other respondents.

Hontiveros called the DOJ order “a welcome first step towards the victim-survivors’ cry for justice, peace, and healing,” and “a gift to every woman this Women’s Month.”

“Isang napakalaking tagumpay ito para sa bawat babaeng inalipusta at sinamantala ni Apollo Quiboloy. Maraming salamat kay SOJ Remulla for finally acting decisively on this matter. Pero mas higit na pasasalamat sa mga naglakas-loob na magsalita, sa lahat ng mga tumestigo, at mga patuloy na nakikipag-ugnayan sa opisina ko para magsiwalat ng kanilang katotohanan,” said Hontiveros in a statement.

(This is a huge victory for every woman who has been treated badly and taken advantage of by Apollo Quiboloy. Many thanks to Justice Secretary Remulla for finally acting decisively on this matter. But even more gratitude goes to those who bravely spoke up, to all the witnesses, and to those who continue to coordinate with my office to reveal their truths.)

Hontiveros said the Senate committee will pursue the investigation of Quiboloy and his group in aid of legislation.

“We will ensure that these inquiries will result in strengthened laws for our women, our children, and the most vulnerable among us,” she said.

Quiboloy and his associates’ whereabouts are unclear as of this posting. But in an earlier statement, the preacher said he was in hiding for fear of his life.

The preacher, who styles himself as the “appointed son of God,” alleged that the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation and Central Intelligence Agency were out to assassinate him, a wild claim greeted with laughter by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. – Rappler.com