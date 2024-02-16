Two suspects in shooting of doctor in Maguindanao del Sur surrender

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOOTING VICTIM. Sharmaine Baroquillo, the physician shot in Maguindanao del Sur on February 3, struggles for life in a hospital. Police say the suspects tried to rob her.

DAVAO, Philippines – Two suspects in the shooting of a female physician in Maguindanao del Sur near two weeks ago surrendered to authorities on Thursday, February 15.

Police said the case was an attempted murder stemming from a robbery attempt.

“They surrendered and confessed that they merely intended to rob the physician,” Colonel Ruel Sermese, police director for Maguindanao del Sur, told Rappler.

The 27-year-old doctor, Sharmaine “Shai” Baroquillo, is struggling for life in a hospital where she remained confined due to three gunshot wounds. One bullet hit her spinal cord.

Baroquillo was initially treated at a hospital in Maguindanao del Sur, but was moved to an undisclosed hospital elsewhere.

The victim, a doctor at the government-owned Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital, was driving alone in her car when she was attacked by three men on a motorcycle in Paglas town, Maguindanao del Sur, on the evening of February 3.

The wounded doctor drove herself to the hospital where she passed out. At least three people in a tricycle were hurt when her speeding car accidentally collided with them.

Sermese said two of three suspects turned themselves in at the Buluan town police station. A third suspect, believed to be the triggerman, remains at large as of posting time. Police withheld the suspects’ names.

Upon interrogation, the suspects told investigators that they picked their would-be victim randomly, and that they seized the opportunity when they noticed that she was traveling alone in her car.

Sermese said Baroquillo had a presence of mind to sped off when the suspects tried to block her car.

One of the suspects, armed with a caliber .45 pistol, fired at the speeding car, hitting Baroquillo in the shoulder and lower back, according to Sermese.

Oliver Baroquillo, the victim’s father, poured his heart out in a Facebook post.

“It pains us to see her suffering and experience the world’s cruelty when as parents, we only wanted her to reach her dreams and significantly contribute to society. We have endured sacrifices working abroad to support her and prepare for her future. But now, we ask ourselves, what does the future entail when selfish and evil strangers violently attempt to steal what we collectively prepared for her?” Oliver wrote.

He said his daughter was en route from Davao to the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital at that time, and tried to escape but her effort was hindered by broken and unlit roads. – Rappler.com