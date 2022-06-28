36 Years: The promise of an inauguration

Historian Xiao Chua talks about inaugural traditions, the story behind these traditions, and why inaugurations matter in our democracy

MANILA, Philippines – Cliche as it may sound, each and every presidential inauguration is one for the books. On June 30, 2022, the country bears witness to another transfer of power: from President Rodrigo Duterte to president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In this episode of 36 Years, we talk to historian Xiao Chua about inaugural traditions, the story behind these traditions, and why inaugurations matter in our democracy.

