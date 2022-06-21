36 Years: Mindanao ‘regionalism’ and representation

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – In the 2022 elections, two names dominated most of Mindanao, the southernmost island region in the Philippines: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte, the standard-bearers of the Uniteam Alliance.

We try to understand (in part) Mindanao’s voting patterns, why representation is so hard to come by in Philippine politics, and how the Duterte administration has changed politics in the region and beyond.

In this episode of 36 Years, we talk to Ateneo de Davao University professor Ramon Beleno, who teaches both history and political science.

