SolGen investigates Bamban Mayor Alice Guo | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Office of the Solicitor General launches a probe to investigate Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo. She is currently in hot water due to her alleged involvement in two illegal POGOs in her province and her shady background.

The Philippine Coast Guard monitors at least 46 Chinese vessels in the ‘vicinity area’ of Panatag Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc on Thursday, May 16. This, as the civilian mission of coalition Atin Ito sails closer to the shoal.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shuns calls to abolish the NTF-ELCAC. He says Thursday, May 16, he sees no reason to get rid of the task force.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Philippines made strides in improving the quality of tertiary education, but acknowledges that it still has its work cut out for it due to the country’s poor showing in university rankings in Asia.

A spectacular treat awaits Filipino ARMYs and K-pop enthusiasts at the Araneta Center in Quezon City. The B★VERSE BTS, Singing the Stars exhibition is set to run from May 17 to August 15. – Rappler.com