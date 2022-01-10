Omicron threat forces General Santos to call off events in city’s biggest fiesta

DEVOTEES. Religious devotees flank the image of the Santo Nino aboard a fishing vessel during a fluvial parade in General Santos City in this undated file photo.

Bula village chief Nicanora Vargas says only a Mass would be officiated and traditional events won't be held during this year’s celebration of the Santo Niño de Bula feast

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – Organizers of the biggest annual religious celebration in the Soccsksargen region on Monday, January 10, announced their decision to call off major events during the Santo Niño de Bula feast over fears it would be a super spreader of COVID-19 and further push the number of infections up.

In pre-pandemic times, the annual feast on January 15 was a major crowd-drawer, attracting as many as 10,000 religious devotees and tourists from different places.

Barangay Bula chairperson Nicanora Vargas said only a Mass would be held, and major traditional events like the Isda-Isdaan Festival, Sinulog street dancing, and the “Pahalik sa Imahe” won’t be held this year. The fluvial parade on Sarangani Bay, the main feature of the annual celebration, has also been canceled.

“This is to prevent the virus from further spreading,” Vargas said. She added that the decision was arrived at after consultations with church leaders, health officials, local government officials, and other stakeholders.

New cases of COVID-19 in the city have risen the past few days from only three on January 5 – there were 19 on January 6, 26 on January 7, and 27 on January 8.

Lieutenant Clarizel Perez, the spokesperson of the General Santos City Police Office, said officers would be fielded to ensure peace and order as well and that proper health protocols are observed during the feast day.

Perez said they were under orders to prevent people from converging just like in previous years when devotees and visitors came in droves even in the wee hours during the feast day. – Rappler.com

Rommel Rebollido is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship