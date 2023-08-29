Rappler Recap: Students start school year with bare walls, crowded classes 

MANILA, Philippines – At least 22.9 million Filipino K-12 students returned to classes on Tuesday, August 29.

With the resumption of in-person classes for the second year post-pandemic, students will walk into classrooms of bare walls, stripped of decorations and “clutter,” following an order from Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte during the recent “Brigada Eskwela” (School Brigade).

Multimedia reporter Michelle Abad visits several primary and secondary schools in Metro Manila. She talks about the situation she observed on the first day of classes in this Rappler Recap. – Rappler.com