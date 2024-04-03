No Filipino casualties or injuries so far in Taiwan quake – MECO

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AFTERMATH. Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed following the earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan, in this handout provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency on April 3, 2024.

The Department of Migrant Workers opens a Help Desk where Taiwan-based OFWs and their families can request information or assistance

MANILA, Philippines – No Filipinos have been reported heavily affected, injured, or killed by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) announced Wednesday morning.

“Based on our monitoring in Taipei and the reports from our field offices in Taichung and Kaohsiung, and the reports coming from our Filipino communities in Taiwan, there are no Filipino casualties or injuries in the aftermath of the earthquake and the aftershocks,” MECO chairman Silvestre Bello said in a statement issued late Wednesday morning.

Bello said that all migrants and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were accounted for and safe.

“At the very least, a lot of our OFWs were very scared as the buildings they were in swayed, and the ground was shaking,” said Bello.

The quake, which occurred at 7:58 am, was the strongest to hit Taiwan in at least 25 years, killing at least four people and injuring dozens. It caused the loss of electricity for over 80,000 households in Taiwan.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a tsunami warning for northern Philippine provinces following the quake, particularly Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Isabela. However, it was lifted by 10:33 am.

Maria Theresa Padin, a Filipino factory worker in Taoyuan, shared in a Facebook post her experience with her co-workers when the quake struck.

Padin’s videos show the workers ducking and taking cover in their workplace, accompanied by distressed shouting. They evacuated to an open area outside.

“During earthquake, ‘yung gusto mong lumabas pero nasa fifth floor kayo…. Trabaho pa rin kahit madaming aftershock,” she said. (You want to leave the building but you’re on the fifth floor…. Work continues even though there are a lot of aftershocks.)

Padin told Rappler that they began working again an hour after the quake occurred.

“Okay naman po kami lahat, walang nasaktan…. After one hour, nagproduction po ulit kami hanggang ngayon,” she said past 3 pm. (We’re all okay, no one was hurt…. After one hour, we started production again.)

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Wednesday opened a Help Desk for OFWs and their families who needed assistance following the quake.

The Help Desk will also cater to Filipino families seeking information about the conditions of their loved ones in Taiwan.

Philippine contact numbers:

Hotlines: 8522-3663 / 8376-6352 / 8426-0833 / 8293-9155 / 8252-1972

Mobile: +63 919 067 3975

Taiwan contact numbers:

Taipei: +886 932-218-057

Kaoshiung: +886 988-976-596

Taichung: +886 966-537-732

OFWs and their families can also email repat@dmw.gov.ph for assistance.

Philippine telco Globe also offered free roaming services for Filipinos in Taiwan. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com