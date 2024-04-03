Globe to offer free roaming services to Filipinos in Taiwan after earthquake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EARTHQUAKE. Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed following the earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan, in this handout provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency on April 3, 2024.

Globe and TM customers should connect to Taiwan Mobile or Chunghwa Telecom to take advantage of the free roaming services

MANILA, Philippines – Globe is offering free roaming services for Filipinos in Taiwan which was hit by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Wednesday, April 3.

In a statement, Globe said its postpaid and prepaid customers as well as TM users currently using roaming services in Taiwan will get free 15 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, 15 texts to all networks, and 1 gigabyte of data (for whatever service is currently available) good for 7 days at no extra cost.

Globe and TM customers should connect to Taiwan Mobile or Chunghwa Telecom to take advantage of the free roaming services. The free services require no registration and will be automatically provided to users, with a confirmation message sent to customers once the free roaming offer is ready for use.

Globe and TM customers in Taiwan can call, text or use the data allocation as follows:

To make a call, dial “+” plus the country code, area code and telephone number (ex. +63773101212) or dial “+” plus country code and mobile number (ex. +639171234567).

To send a text, type “+” plus country code and mobile number (ex. +639171234567).

To use the free 1GB data allocation, turn on mobile data and data roaming and set the network connection to 3G or LTE. Postpaid customers are encouraged to only turn on their mobile data and data roaming once they have received the activation message.

Paula Rivera-Castillo, head of Globe International Business, said in a statement: “Tens and thousands of Filipinos work and live in Taiwan, with thousands more going on a visit annually. We hope that through this immediate connectivity support, we can help our customers there contact their loved ones and cope in the aftermath of this temblor.”

– Victor Barreiro/Rappler.com