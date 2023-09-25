Philippines condemns, plans to remove China barriers in Panatag Shoal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We will take all appropriate actions to cause the removal of the barriers and to protect the rights of our fishermen in the area,' says National Security Adviser Eduardo Año

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Monday, September 25, condemned and vowed to remove the floating barriers installed by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) at Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

“We condemn the installation of floating barriers by CCG in BDM. The placement by the People’s Republic of China of a barrier violates the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen whose rights have been affirmed by the 2016 arbitral ruling,” said National Security Adviser Eduardo Año in a statement on Monday.

“We will take all appropriate actions to cause the removal of the barriers and to protect the rights of our fishermen in the area,” he added.

In a separate statement, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Teresita Daza said the Philippines would “take all appropriate measures to protect our country’s sovereignty and the livelihood of our fisherfolk.”

On Sunday, September 24, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the CCG installed a 300-meter floating barrier at the southeast portion of Panatag Shoal, also known as Scarborough Shoal. The placement of barriers meant that Filipino fisherfolk were unable to enter the shoal, where fish is aplenty and where fisherfolk are protected from the dangers of open sea.

Some 50 Philippine fishing boats were in the area when Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and PCG personnel aboard the BRP Datu Bankaw witnessed the installation of the barriers on Friday, September 22. Filipino fisherfolk said the CCG typically installs barriers when they see many Filipino boats in the area.

“[The 2016 arbitral tribunal] ruled categorically that such action by the PRC violated the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen in the shoal who have been fishing there for centuries. Any state that prevents them from doing artisanal fishing there violates UNCLOS and international law, in general,” said Año.

In 2016, an arbitral tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines, quashing China’s sweeping claim over practically all of the South China Sea. The court also determined that China behaved “unlawfully” against the Philippines when it violated the Philippines’ sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone. The court also scored Beijing for the damage it had inflicted on the coral reef and marine ecosystem in its “large-scale land reclamation.”

“Bajo de Masinloc is an integral part of the Philippines over which we have sovereignty and territorial jurisdiction according to UNCLOS. The 2016 arbitral award affirms it as a traditional fishing ground of Filipino fisherfolk,” said Daza.

“China’s reported installation of barriers and its negative impact on the livelihood of Filipino fisherfolk or any other activity that infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereignty and jurisdiction in Bajo de Masinloc are violations of international law, particularly UNCLOS and the arbitral award,” she added.

The September 22 is the latest in a long list of China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea, or parts of the South China Sea within the Philippines exclusive economic zone.

China has made a habit, for instance, of blocking and harassing Philippine ships on resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippines’ dilapidated outpost in Ayungin Shoal. Filipino fisherfolk often get the shortest end of the stick, facing harassment from Chinese ships that are far bigger and more modern than their own. – Rappler.com