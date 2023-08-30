IN PHOTOS: Public schools open in the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FALL IN. Public school students march to their classrooms for the first day of classes at the Legarda Elementary School in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines – At least 22.7 million Filipino students returned to classes in public schools on Tuesday, August 29.

Even as it rained in parts of the country due to Typhoon Goring, majority of schools reopened without any issues, according to Department of Education (DepEd) Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas.

In the EMBO barangays, there were no “untoward incidents,” Bringas said, even as some parents and other residents had protested Taguig City taking over these densely populated neighborhoods from Makati.

Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna visited students at Legarda Elementary School as early as 7 am to give a pep talk to students.

Majority of classrooms took down wall decorations as Vice President Sara Duterte, concurrently serving as the education secretary, ordered classrooms cleaned of “clutter.”

The DepEd secretary herself was in Cebu and visited two schools in the northern part of the province.

WAITING. Parents wait for their children at the gate of Cembo Elementary School during the opening day of classes for SY 2023-24. Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

FIRST DAY. A student cries as he’s led to first day of classes at Legarda Elementary School in Manila. Rappler

IN PERSON. Kindergarten students attend class on the opening day of SY 2023-24, at the Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City. Jire Carreon/Rappler

ASSEMBLE. Students with their parents wait for the gates of General Artemio Ricarte Memorial Elementary School in General Trias, Cavite, to open for the first day of classes. Dennis Abrina/Rappler

IN CEBU. Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte interacts with students and school personnel at the Melecio B. Tito Elementary School in Barangay Oguis, Danao City, Cebu. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

IN BETWEEN. Department of Education Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas visits students at a school caught in a tug of war between Makati and Taguig. Alex Ongcal/Rappler

SECOND HOME. Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna speaks to new students as she formally opens SY 2023-24 at the Legarda Elementary School. Rappler

NEUTRAL. Students of Cembo Elementary School wear uniforms courtesy of the Makati City and carry bags from the Taguig LGU. Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

CLUTTER FREE. Bare walls, stripped of decorations, welcome students on opening day at the Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City. Jire Carreon/Rappler

COMMUNITY COLLEGE. The first college school in Calauan, Laguna formally opens for SY 2023-24. Dennis Abrina/Rappler

PROTEST. Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers and League of Filipino Students stage a picket near Malacanang to express their concerns on alleged shortcomings of the Department of Education, hours before the opening of classes. Rappler

