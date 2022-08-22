IN PHOTOS: Face-to-face classes begin after a 2-year hiatus

Here's how the first in-person school opening in two years looked
MANILA, Philippines – It was, for many, an exciting first day of school – after all Monday, August 22, marked the return of in-person classes since the pandemic lockdown of 2020.
Vice President Sara Duterte, in her first opening of classes as secretary of the Department of Education, picked to jumpstart the new school year in the Dinalupihan Elementary School in Bataan.
She likened the comeback of face-to-face classes as a “victory,” saying COVID-19 “should not be an excuse to keep students from schools.”
(WATCH: Despite classroom shortage, Duterte says return to in-person classes a ‘victory’)
But despite the two-year absence, and what could have been an opportunity to prepare longer for in-person teaching the same problems, cropped up on Day 1 of school year 2022-2023.
Here’s a look at how this school year opening in other parts of the country.
