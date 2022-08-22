IN PHOTOS: Face-to-face classes begin after a 2-year hiatus

FIRST DAY. Teachers guide first time students as parents wait outside the Aurora A Quezon Elementary School in Manila, during the start of face-to-face classes on August 22.

Here's how the first in-person school opening in two years looked

MANILA, Philippines – It was, for many, an exciting first day of school – after all Monday, August 22, marked the return of in-person classes since the pandemic lockdown of 2020.

Vice President Sara Duterte, in her first opening of classes as secretary of the Department of Education, picked to jumpstart the new school year in the Dinalupihan Elementary School in Bataan.

She likened the comeback of face-to-face classes as a “victory,” saying COVID-19 “should not be an excuse to keep students from schools.”

(WATCH: Despite classroom shortage, Duterte says return to in-person classes a ‘victory’)

But despite the two-year absence, and what could have been an opportunity to prepare longer for in-person teaching the same problems, cropped up on Day 1 of school year 2022-2023.

Here’s a look at how this school year opening in other parts of the country.

FLAG CEREMONY. Public school teacher Mylene Ambrocio leads the singing of the Philippine national anthem during the first day of in-person classes, at a flooded school due to high tide, in Macabebe, Pampanga. Lisa Marie David/Reuters

OBLIGATORY SHOT. Teachers of the Bacood Sta Mesa Elementary School in Manila, pose for a group photo before the flag raising. Rappler

HIGH TIDE. Students ride a boat to get to their school during the first day of in-person classes, in Macabebe, Pampanga. Lisa Marie David/Reuters

NEW PROTOCOL. A teacher checks the body temperature of students at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila. Rappler

BOOSTER. A student receives Pfizer COVID-19 shot at the San Juan Elementary school in San Juan City. Jire Carreon/Rappler

ROLL CALL. A teacher checks the names of enrolled students at the Batasan National High School in Quezon City. Angie de Silva/Rappler

FIRST DAY JITTERS. A kindergarten learner refuse to leave her mother as classes start at the Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

PROTEST. Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers hold out placards during a protest against the inaction and lack of funding by the government to teachers, near Malacanang, before heading to their respective classes. Rappler

DAY1, EARLY DISMISSAL. Students along with their parents walk home from school after Albay Governor Noel Rosal ordered the suspension of classes following the heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Depression Florita. Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler

SCHOOL SERVICE. A student is sandwiched between her parents on a motorbike, as they leave school for home. Angie de Silva/Rappler

