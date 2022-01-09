Police arrest suspected gunman in Cavite assistant city prosecutor’s slay

The Philippine National Police says 44-year-old Marvin Linaban was arrested during a buy-bust operation

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday, January 9, said it has arrested the suspect behind the killing of Assistant City Prosecutor Edilberto Mendoza, the 66th lawyer killed under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

Marvin Linaban, 44 years old, was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, on Friday, January 7. Police said he admitted to the killing and “expressed remorse and willingness to execute an extrajudicial confession.”

Mendoza was gunned down at close range in Trece Martires City, Cavite, on December 31, 2021. CCTV footage showed a lone gunman attacking Mendoza while he was doing his morning exercise in front of his home.

“If all evidence and facts check out, the arrest of Linaban could be a major breakthrough in the investigation of the murder of [Attorney] Mendoza,” PNP chief Police General Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

Aside from Linaban, the Cavite Drug Enforcement Unit also arrested a certain Elvin Esguerra, who was injured in a shootout that ensued, according to police.

Police recovered two firearms, which have been turned over to the PNP Forensic Group, and sachets of possible shabu worth P69,000. – Rappler.com