Rappler Recap: Why Imee Marcos won’t join the Senate minority

In a media forum, Senator Imee Marcos also weighs in on the proposed Senate resolution urging the government to bring China's harassment to the UN, and her brother's second SONA

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Imee Marcos was the guest at the Kapihan sa Senado on Thursday, July 27, where she thumbed down any possibility of joining the Senate minority.

The senator also believed that the Philippines does not need to get the United Nations involved in stopping China’s continued harassment of Philippine fishermen and vessels in the West Philippine Sea, contrary to the proposal of her colleagues, led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

What about her brother’s second State of the Nation Address? She described it as a “very great and encouraging speech.” But in response to questions about one claim made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his SONA – lower food prices – the senator cited the shock still being experienced by consumers whenever they go to the market.

Watch Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol as he gives a recap of the media forum with Marcos. – Rappler.com