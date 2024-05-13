PCG won’t allow Chinese reclamation in Sabina shoal | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Coast Guard says it is committed to sustaining a presence in a disputed area of the South China Sea to ensure China does not carry out reclamation activities at the Sabina Shoal.

The Senate hearing on the supposed PDEA leaks heat up as Senator Estrada took offense over the remark of dismissed PDEA agent Jonathan Morales that the senator is a convicted criminal.

The foreign affairs department says it would ‘look into any reports of illegal and unlawful activities’ of diplomats posted in the Philippines.

Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo parts ways with his management group, KG, as he vows to keep his eye on the Olympics. In an exclusive interview with Rappler, Yulo accuses KG of mismanagement.

On Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, actress Heart Evangelista opens up about suffering her fourth miscarriage. In an Instagram post, she shares a handwritten letter to her son, whom she was supposed to name ‘FrancisKo.’ – Rappler.com