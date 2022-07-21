Rappler Recap: DOJ-DILG briefing on PH jail system

The heads of the DILG and the DOJ discuss in a joint briefing their plans to improve the conditions in the country's jails

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) held a joint briefing on Thursday, July 21, in Camp Crame, to talk about improving the situation of jails in the country.

In the presser held at the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police, Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla discussed their plans to improve the jail system and decongest the country’s prisons.

Watch Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo give a rundown of the briefing’s discussion here. – Rappler.com