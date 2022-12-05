Rappler Recap: Is the Philippines ready for the Maharlika fund?

MANILA, Philippines – Resource speakers invited by the House committee on banks and financial intermediaries in its first public consultation on the proposed creation of the Maharlika Wealth Fund overwhelmingly expressed caution over the controversial piece of legislation.
Rappler multimedia reporters Dwight de Leon, who covers the House, and Lance Yu, who covers business and finance, break down important talking points in a Rappler Recap.
Issues raised by concerned groups on Monday, December 5, include:
- whether the fund will be protected from corruption
- why the bill is supposedly being railroaded
- the possibility of suffering a financial loss in the event of risky investments
The Government Service Insurance System and the Social Security System both said they support the proposal. The latter also said it has not suffered a financial loss from its investments since 2008.
