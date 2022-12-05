Rappler Recap: Is the Philippines ready for the Maharlika fund?

Multimedia reporters Dwight de Leon and Lance Yu tell us all about a House panel hearing that saw groups sound the alarm over the proposed creation of a sovereign wealth fund

MANILA, Philippines – Resource speakers invited by the House committee on banks and financial intermediaries in its first public consultation on the proposed creation of the Maharlika Wealth Fund overwhelmingly expressed caution over the controversial piece of legislation.

Rappler multimedia reporters Dwight de Leon, who covers the House, and Lance Yu, who covers business and finance, break down important talking points in a Rappler Recap.

Play Video

Issues raised by concerned groups on Monday, December 5, include:

whether the fund will be protected from corruption

why the bill is supposedly being railroaded

the possibility of suffering a financial loss in the event of risky investments

The Government Service Insurance System and the Social Security System both said they support the proposal. The latter also said it has not suffered a financial loss from its investments since 2008.

– Rappler.com