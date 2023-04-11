Rappler Recap: Philippines, US kick off largest Balikatan exercise

The series of events officially start on April 11, and will run up until April 28

MANILA, Philippines – On April 11, soldiers from the Philippines and its ally the United States opened the largest Balikatan exercise, where over 17,000 military personnel and officers are expected to participate.

The event will run from April 11 until 28, and includes military trainings and exercises that will be held in Luzon, and in Antique in the Visayas, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The 38th Balikatan exercise is also the first under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has a more open approach in dealing with the US.

Click the video above to watch the recap of Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo, who covered the Balikatan’s opening ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City. – Rappler.com