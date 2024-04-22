Rappler Recap: PH, US troops flex ability to work together in ‘most ambitious’ Balikatan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Philippines Exercise Director Major General Marvin Licudine and US Exercise Director Lieutenant General William Jurney unveil the Balikatan flag during the opening ceremony of the annual Philippines-U.S. joint military exercises or Balikatan, at Camp Aguinaldo on April 22, 2024.

We lay out what'll be happening in the coming weeks, as the Philippines and US embarks in a 'tangible demonstration' of the two countries' 'shared commitments'

MANILA, Philippines – The 2024 iteration of the yearly joint military drills will see 11,000 American soldiers and 5,000 Filipino troops in Batanes, Palawan, Zambales, and Ilocos Norte.

Officials says it’ll be the “best Balikatan ever” with higher ambitions and more complicated operations. For the first time ever, the Philippine Coast Guard will be part of the yearly drills, for a multilateral maritime exercise off the coast of Palawan, in the West Philippine Sea.

Rappler reporter Bea Cupin previews what will be happening in the comings weeks, and why it matters as tensions in the South China Sea heat up. – Rappler.com