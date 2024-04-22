Rappler Recap: PH, US troops flex ability to work together in ‘most ambitious’ Balikatan

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The 2024 iteration of the yearly joint military drills will see 11,000 American soldiers and 5,000 Filipino troops in Batanes, Palawan, Zambales, and Ilocos Norte.
Officials says it’ll be the “best Balikatan ever” with higher ambitions and more complicated operations. For the first time ever, the Philippine Coast Guard will be part of the yearly drills, for a multilateral maritime exercise off the coast of Palawan, in the West Philippine Sea.
Rappler reporter Bea Cupin previews what will be happening in the comings weeks, and why it matters as tensions in the South China Sea heat up. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.