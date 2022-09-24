Rappler Recap: Marcos’ visit to New York – a summary

LIVE

Bea Cupin and Sofia Tomacruz walk you through the highlights of the President's six-day working visit to New York City

MANILA, Philippines – A 21-minute speech, meetings with world leaders and business leaders, a gathering of Filipinos, and short chitchat at the New York Stock Exchange.

The last week has been a blur for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his delegation of top Filipino officials during his first working visit to New York City.

What does the President and his team bring home after a week in the Big Apple?

Rappler reporters Bea Cupin (who covers the ruling coalition and Malacañang) and Sofia Tomacruz (who covers foreign affairs) summarize the week that’s been and make sense of what it means for the average Filipino.

Bookmark this page to watch the recap on Saturday, September 24. – Rappler.com