Retired midwife gunned down in Isabela

Merlyn Alcaraz Abucay’s case is the first case of killing in Burgos town since the gun ban implementation started on January 9

MANILA, Philippines – A retired health worker was gunned down in the Province of Isabela last week, the local police confirmed on Wednesday, February 23.

Merlyn Alcaraz Abucay, a midwife who just recently retired, was gunned down in San Miguel in Burgos town on February 19, according to the victim’s family. Police Major Prospero Agonoy, Burgos town police chief, confirmed to Rappler the killing of the retired health worker.

In a Facebook post, the victim’s family said at around 10:30 am on February 19, Abucay and her husband went to their farm. When the victim alighted their vehicle, two unidentified motorcycle riding assailants stopped in front of the Abucay’s vehicle and shot her.

The victim sustained two gunshot wounds in the chest and was later declared dead on arrival. According to the local police, Abucay seemed to be the only target because her husband was still inside the vehicle when she was gunned down.

The caretaker of their farm tried to intervene but the gunman allegedly said, “Huwag kang lalapit, babarilin kita (Don’t come near, I will shoot you).” According to Agonoy, the assailants even asked the victim if they could enter the farm before they shot the retired midwife.

Abucay is the town’s midwife for 37 years. The police said they are still probing the incident and have yet to establish a motive behind the murder.

According to the victim’s family, Abucay did not receive any form of threat before she was killed.

Since January 9, the first day of the implementation of the gun ban, Abucay was the first case of gun violence in their town, according to Agonoy. – Rappler.com