Robredo trends on Twitter as supporters look back a year after 2022 loss

Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also take to social media to celebrate the first anniversary of their victory at the polls

MANILA, Philippines – May 9, 2022 was a heartbreaking day for supporters of former vice president Leni Robredo. A year later, many “Kakampinks” took to social media to share their thoughts about their presidential candidate, making Robredo trend on Twitter.

A Twitter user said while it still pained her that Robredo didn’t win, she had no regrets about her choice.

I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you. May kirot parin po sa puso pero isa lang ang sigurado ko, walang pagsisisi na kayo ang pinili ko 🌸🌾pic.twitter.com/IFMY4ICYeH — 𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓪 (@alwaysleonor) May 8, 2023

Another Twitter user used the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s “Long Live” to convey his feelings.

Long, long live

The look on your face

And bring on all the pretenders

One day we will be remembered



Long Live // Taylor Swift



I am still proud that I stood for what is right, for the truth, for good governance and by your side, Atty. Leni Robredo. pic.twitter.com/0BjJd2yzaV — Franq Ih? (@prangkweh) May 9, 2023

At sa wakas, ako ang magtataguyod ng pangarap at pag-asa; hindi lamang sa'king sarili, pamilya ko at mga kaibigan ko, kundi ang bawat Pilipinong nagmamahal at nagmamalasakit para sa akin at para sa'ting bayan.



AKO MISMO! ANG TAONG NAMULAT, DI NA MULING MAPIPIKIT! pic.twitter.com/x4zAZLCITD — Ian Joshua Alvarez Arcelo #TheLeniRobredoPodcast (@arcelo_ian) May 9, 2023

Robredo’s supporters also said that she remained their “greatest what if” and “the one that got away (TOTGA),” and that she gave them a reason to hope for the Philippines.

here's to what could have been.

and here's to what life could still be.#kulayrosasangbukas 🩷💚 pic.twitter.com/LxJgdlDE9f — ica is seeing txt! (@junisbabe) May 8, 2023

Twitter user Jaycel or @crisostomojayc1 said she was “speechless and proud” that her eight-year-old son described Robredo as his favorite person in a school activity on Monday, May 8.

“My favorite person is Atty. Leni because she helps people in need. She gives people free food to the ones [who] can’t afford food. She is kind, she is my inspiration She is smart and she is super beautiful,” Jaycel’s son wrote in his notebook.

Speechless and proud to my 8 years old son😍 ito agad bungad nya pagsundo ko sa kanya from school.. 💖 Labs na labs si atty. @lenirobredo 😍 pic.twitter.com/r7NAz1g7ZG — Jaycel 🌷🎀 (@crisostomojayc1) May 8, 2023

Supporters also looked back at their participation in the campaign and the rallies.

My first ever rally and 1st time to vote. Ipinagmamalaki ko na sa isang Leni Robredo napunta ang boto ko. Hindi ako nagkamali. #NoRegrets#RightSideOfHistory💕💕💕 https://t.co/UMcsVpZgzX pic.twitter.com/EoWqzyAXec — Audburn#FreeLielaDeLimaNow (@56audrey57) May 7, 2023

The Robredo campaign was driven by a level of volunteerism some say has never been seen before in Philippine elections. Among the volunteers was Twitter user @HeavilyYours who has been campaigning for opposition candidates since 2016.

Walang pagsisi sa mga sinuportahan at ibinoto last year. Even before the candidates decided to run, we were already working BTS as early as Feb of 2021. We turned our garage into a VC and our wall into a mural.



Proud @lenirobredo, @kikopangilinan & Tropang Angat volunteer. pic.twitter.com/vyT4CDjHdi — Ⓜⓘⓢⓢ Ⓜ (@HeavilyYours) May 9, 2023

“During the campaign, I was feeling extremely hopeful. No matter how tiring or complicated the days would get, I would tell myself that we need to keep plowing on. I keep reminding myself that we are doing it for our kids, for the future generation,” she said, adding that she and her family will continue volunteering.

Uniteam supporters: ‘Panalo na tayo’

Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte also marked the first year of their 2022 victory by looking back at their own moments during the campaign trail of the Uniteam alliance.

One year anniversary of victory for the #Uniteam ❤️💚🇵🇭

👏👏👏



Similarly, colossal loss for some. 🤭



And start of belly-aching for a few. 😂



(I promised to post only positive vibes for our 1Y anniversary. But….🤣) 🤓 pic.twitter.com/rBOhcw3I6k — Seann Galvin (@seanngalvin) May 9, 2023

a year ago today! 🥹 so glad to be part of this historical event! 💚❤️🇵🇭 Maraming Salamat po VP @indaysara, Pres @bongbongmarcos at sa milyong Pilipinong nanindigan at nakipagkaisa sa buong UniTeam! 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXDQPvYZEU — Ynah Zimmerman (@ynahmazingg) May 9, 2023

One user said that Marcos’ victory showed that “destiny will prevail.”

1yr ago since you won as the president of Philippines till now ramdam namin Yung saya

Sobrang naniniwala ako na destiny will prevail and they can't put a good man down congrats uli

Mr President @bongbongmarcos

We're so proud of you!



FILIPINO UNITY#PanaloNa74yo pic.twitter.com/awdHB0jdUy — Don Julian #BBMIsMyPresident (@kindatngmakati) May 9, 2023

A group of supporters called the “UNITED TWITTER LOYALIST” also started a Twitter hashtag party using #PanaloNa74yo to celebrate the occasion. United Twitter Loyalist constantly provides keywords and hashtags to trend in support of Marcos and his allies, even after the May 9 polls.

Let's do this again! Isang taong pagkapanalo ng ating mahal na presidente at bise-presidente!



Loyalist, Join to our twitter party today at exactly 1PM. pic.twitter.com/h3I2pbmtEj — UNITED  LOYALIST (@UTL4BBMSARA) May 9, 2023

Twitter user @justinmaniluh, for her part, reminded social media users that Marcos still won despite the issues raised against him such as the atrocities of his late father and namesake during his two-decade rule, and the P203-billion unpaid estate tax of the Marcos family.

31M Electoral Mandate



A year ago today, the Filipinos elected @bongbongmarcos as the President of the Republic of the Philippines.



This was despite the negative media about the horror stories of Martial Law, issues connected to the Marcoses, the billions of estate tax, the… — Just (@justinmaniluh) May 9, 2023

“I still hope that maybe as Filipinos, we can be supporters of the President and still call his attention when things are not right, or be a critic of the President and still see the good programs/policies of the government,” she said. – Rappler.com