Robredo trends on Twitter as supporters look back a year after 2022 loss

MANILA, Philippines – May 9, 2022 was a heartbreaking day for supporters of former vice president Leni Robredo. A year later, many “Kakampinks” took to social media to share their thoughts about their presidential candidate, making Robredo trend on Twitter.
A Twitter user said while it still pained her that Robredo didn’t win, she had no regrets about her choice.
Another Twitter user used the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s “Long Live” to convey his feelings.
Robredo’s supporters also said that she remained their “greatest what if” and “the one that got away (TOTGA),” and that she gave them a reason to hope for the Philippines.
Twitter user Jaycel or @crisostomojayc1 said she was “speechless and proud” that her eight-year-old son described Robredo as his favorite person in a school activity on Monday, May 8.
“My favorite person is Atty. Leni because she helps people in need. She gives people free food to the ones [who] can’t afford food. She is kind, she is my inspiration She is smart and she is super beautiful,” Jaycel’s son wrote in his notebook.
Supporters also looked back at their participation in the campaign and the rallies.
The Robredo campaign was driven by a level of volunteerism some say has never been seen before in Philippine elections. Among the volunteers was Twitter user @HeavilyYours who has been campaigning for opposition candidates since 2016.
“During the campaign, I was feeling extremely hopeful. No matter how tiring or complicated the days would get, I would tell myself that we need to keep plowing on. I keep reminding myself that we are doing it for our kids, for the future generation,” she said, adding that she and her family will continue volunteering.
Uniteam supporters: ‘Panalo na tayo’
Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte also marked the first year of their 2022 victory by looking back at their own moments during the campaign trail of the Uniteam alliance.
One user said that Marcos’ victory showed that “destiny will prevail.”
A group of supporters called the “UNITED TWITTER LOYALIST” also started a Twitter hashtag party using #PanaloNa74yo to celebrate the occasion. United Twitter Loyalist constantly provides keywords and hashtags to trend in support of Marcos and his allies, even after the May 9 polls.
Twitter user @justinmaniluh, for her part, reminded social media users that Marcos still won despite the issues raised against him such as the atrocities of his late father and namesake during his two-decade rule, and the P203-billion unpaid estate tax of the Marcos family.
“I still hope that maybe as Filipinos, we can be supporters of the President and still call his attention when things are not right, or be a critic of the President and still see the good programs/policies of the government,” she said. – Rappler.com
