Sandiganbayan acquits Janet Napoles in 16 pork barrel scam cases

Despite this acquittal, Janet Lim-Napoles will remain in detention because she was already convicted in other PDAF-related cases

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan, the country’s anti-graft court, has acquitted Janet Lim-Napoles in 16 cases involving the pork barrel scam.

Despite this acquittal, Napoles will remain in detention because she was already convicted in other cases related to the controversial priority development assistance fund or PDAF.

“Finding Janet Lim Napoles NOT GUILTY in Criminal Case Nos. SB-14-CRM-0267 to 0282 for the failure of the prosecution to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt in all the sixteen (16) charges of violation of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as amended,” the Court said in its ruling publicized on Monday, May 22.

BREAKING. Sandiganbayan, the country's anti-graft court, acquits Janet Lim-Napoles in 16 cases involving the pork barrel scam.



The court finds Napoles not guilty because the allegations were already predicate in the charge where she was previously convicted. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/pvFNcoNiOq — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) May 22, 2023

The court explained that the allegations against Napoles in the cases where she has been acquitted were predicate crimes of plunder in the Ramon Revilla Jr. case where she was already charged and convicted. The term “predicate crime” means a crime is a component of a larger crime.

Meanwhile, the hold departure orders issued against her in relation to the 16 cases were already lifted.

