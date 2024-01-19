Rappler Recap: Jinggoy Estrada acquitted of plunder but convicted of bribery

How will the anti-graft court's ruling affect Estrada's standing as a lawmaker? Will he be jailed immediately? Rappler's Jairo Bolledo explains in this report.

MANILA, Philippines – The 10-year plunder trial of Senator Jinggoy Estrada ended both with an acquittal and convictions.

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division found him innocent in the plunder case in relation to the pork barrel scam. However, the same court found Estrada guilty of direct and indirect bribery. As sanction, the Sandiganbayan meted the senator jail time, a fine, and suspension.

How will the anti-graft court’s ruling affect Estrada’s standing as a lawmaker? Will he be jailed immediately? Rappler’s justice reporter Jairo Bolledo explains in this report. – Rappler.com