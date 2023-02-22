Sandiganbayan junks one of ill-gotten wealth cases vs Marcos, others

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division dismissed a civil case against the late tyrant Ferdinand E. Marcos and others in relation to the alleged ill-gotten wealth of the dictator’s family.
In a 156-page decision, the anti-graft court dismissed the case stemmed from alleged reversion, reconveyance, and accounting against Marcos and other respondents due to the petitioner’s failure to prove the allegations.
“IN VIEW OF THE FOREGOING, this case for reversion, reconveyance, and accounting against defendants Peter A. Sabido, Luis A. Yulo, Nicolas Dehesa, Ferdinand E. Marcos, Rafael Sison, and Don M. Ferry, is DISMISSED for failure of the plaintiff to prove by preponderance of evidence the material allegations contained in the amended complaint,” the decision read.
“Accordingly, the sequestration of herein defendant corporation, Lianga Bay Logging Co., and Yulo King Ranch, is hereby declared LIFTED,” it added.
Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega penned the decision, while Associate Justices Rafael Lagos and Maryann Corpus-Mañalac had concurred.
Meanwhile, the respondents named in the decision are as follows:
- Late dictator Marcos
- Imelda Marcos
- Peter Sabido
- Roberto Benedicto
- Luis Yulo
- Nicolas Dehesa
- Jose Tengco Jr.
- Rafael Sison
- Cesar Zalamea
- Don Ferry
- Defendant corporations: Liangga Bay Logging Co., Phil. Integrated Meat Corporation, YKR Corporation, and PIMECO Marketing Corporation
The case is one of the many charges filed against the Marcoses, which sought to recover the ill-gotten wealth they had acquired during the late tyrant’s dictatorship.
“This is a civil action against defendants Peter A. Sabido, Ferdinand E. Marcos, Imelda R. Marcos and the rest of the defendants in the above-entitled case to recover from them ill-gotten wealth consisting of funds and other property which they, in unlawful concert with one another, had acquired and accumulated in flagrant breach of trust and of their fiduciary obligations as public officers, with grave abuse of right and power, and in brazen violation of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of the Philippines,” the ruling read.
This is among the latest wins of the Marcoses in the country’s anti-graft court. On February 1, the late tyrant’s family suffered a major loss in the Sandiganbayan after the court barred them from retaking their forfeited assets. – Rappler.com
