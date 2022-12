SCHEDULES: Simbang Gabi 2022

Here is the schedule of Simbang Gabi Masses across the Philippines from December 15 to 23 (evening) or December 16 to 24 (dawn)

Here is the schedule of Simbang Gabi Masses across the Philippines from December 15 to 23 (for the anticipated Masses in the evening) or from December 16 to 24 (for the dawn Masses).

We have included links to the Facebook or YouTube pages where these Masses will also be livestreamed.

Manila Cathedral

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – 8 pm

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 4:30 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 8 pm

Christmas Day Masses: December 25 – 8 am, 10 am, 4 pm, 6 pm

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 8 pm

New Year’s Day Masses: January 1 – 8 am, 10 am, 4 pm, 6 pm



All celebrations will be livestreamed on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral (Katedral sa Sugbo)

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – Monday to Friday, 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 5:30 pm

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 4:30 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 9 pm

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 9 pm

Masses will be livestreamed on their Facebook page.



San Roque Cathedral – Diocese of Kalookan

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – 6 pm, 8 pm, 10 pm

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 4 am, 6 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 7 pm, 10 pm

Christmas Day Masses: December 25 – 7 am, 9 am 11 am, 5 pm, 7 pm

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 6 pm, 9 pm

New Year’s Day Masses: January 1 – 7 am, 9 am 11 am, 5 pm, 7 pm

All masses can be viewed on their Facebook page. The Simbang Gabi 4 am Masses and the Christmas Eve Mass at 10 pm can also be viewed on the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kalookan Facebook page.

Naga Metropolitan Cathedral (Parish of Saint John the Evangelist)

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – 9 pm

Aguinaldo Masses: December 16 to 24 – 4 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 10 pm

Christmas Day Masses: December 25 – Regular Sunday Mass schedule

Feast Day of St. John the Evangelist: December 27 – 5:30 pm Pontifical Mass

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 10 pm

New Year’s Day Masses: January 1 – Regular Sunday Mass schedule

All masses can be viewed on their Facebook page.

San Felipe Neri Parish Church – Mandaluyong City

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – 6 pm (English), 7:30 pm (Tagalog), 9 pm (Tagalog)

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 4 am, 5:30 am

All masses can be viewed on their Facebook page.

Diocesan Shrine of Jesus the Divine Word – Quezon City

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – 8 pm

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 4:30 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 8 pm

Christmas Day Mass: December 25 – 8 am, 10 am, 11:30 am, 4 pm, 6 pm



Most Masses can be viewed on their Facebook page.

Church of the Gesù – Ateneo de Manila University

Misa de Gallo: December 15 to 23 – 8:30 pm

Bisperas ng Pasko: December 24 – 8 pm

Masses can be viewed on ADMU’s Simbang Gabi sa Gesù 2022 page.

Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, Quiapo Church

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – 7 pm, 8 pm (Quiapo Church), 7 pm (Kartilya ng Katipunan, Manila City Hall)

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 4 am, 5 am (Quiapo Church)

Christmas Eve Masses: December 24 – 9 pm

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 8 pm (Vigil of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God)

Masses can be viewed on their Facebook page and Youtube.

Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Manaoag, Pangasinan

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23: 6:30 pm

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 4:30 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 9 pm

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 6:30 pm

Masses can be viewed on their FB page.

Antipolo Cathedral (Immaculate Conception Parish) | Birhen ng Antipolo – Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23: 8 pm

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24: 4 am, 5:30 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 7 pm, 8:30 pm

Christmas Day: December 25 – 5 am, 6 am, 7 am, 8 am, 9 am,11 am, 12 nn, 2 pm, 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 7 pm, 8:30 pm

Masses can be viewed on their FB page and Youtube.

Metropolitan Cathedral of San Sebastian – Archdiocese of Lipa

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – 8 pm

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 4 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 10 pm

Christmas Day, December 25 – Same as Sunday Masses

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 10 pm

Masses will be livestreamed via FB Live.

National Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus Manila

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – 6 pm

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 5:30 am (No 6:30 am Mass)

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 8 pm

Christmas Day, December 25 – 6:30 am, 8:30 am, 10 am, 4 pm, 6 pm

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 6:30 am, 6 pm

January 1, 2023 – 6:30 am, 8:30 am, 10 am, 4 pm, 6 pm

Masses can be viewed on their Facebook page.

Mary The Queen Parish – San Juan City

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 4:30 am (Xavier School Field)

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 6 am, 6 pm, 8 pm, 10 pm (Mary The Queen Parish Church)

Christmas Day Mass: December 25 – 8 am, 10 am, 12 nn, *6 pm

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 6 am, 6 pm, 8 pm

New Year’s Day Mass: January 1 – 8 am, 10 am, 12 nn, 6 pm

Check their Facebook page for livestreaming.

Shrine & Parish of Nuestra Señora de Aranzazu, San Mateo, Rizal

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – 8 pm (livestreamed)

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 4:30 am

The Mise de Gallo will be livestreamed via FB Live.

Sta. Maria Goretti Parish – UN Avenue, Paco, Manila

Simbang Gabi (Anticipated): December 15 to 23 – 7 pm

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 5 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 6 pm, 8 pm

Christmas Day Mass: December 25 – 9 am, 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, 5 pm

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 6 pm, 8 pm

New Year’s Day Mass: January 1 – – 9 am, 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, 5 p

Masses are livestreamed on their Facebook page and Youtube.

Santísimo Rosario Parish – UST

Simbang Gabi: December 15 to 23 (Anticipated) – 8 pm (UST Parish)

Misa de Aguinaldo: December 16 to 24 – 4:30 am | UST Plaza Mayor

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 10 pm (UST Parish)

Christmas Day Masses: December 25 – 6 am, 7:30 am, 9 am, 4 pm, 5:30 pm, 7 pm

Masses will be livestreamed via FB Live.

Minor Basilica and National Shrine of San Lorenzo Ruiz – Binondo, Manila

Simbang Gabi: December 15 to 23 (Anticipated) – 8 pm

Simbang Gabi: December 16 to 24 – 4 am, 5:30 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – *8 pm, 9:30 pm

Masses will be livestreamed via FB Live. and Youtube

Archdiocesan Shrine of Espiritu Santo, Rizal Avenue, Manila

Simbang Gabi: December 15 to 23 (Anticipated) – 7:30 pm

Misa de Aguinaldo: December 16 to 24 – 3:30 am, 5 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 7:30 pm, 9 pm

Christmas Day Masses: December 25: Regular Sunday Masses

New Year’s Eve Mass: December 31 – 7:30 pm, 9 pm

New Year’s Day Masses: January 1 – Regular Sunday Masses

Masses will be livestreamed on their Facebook page.

Ayala Triangle Gardens – Makati

Simbang Gabi: December 15 to 23 (Anticipated) – 6 pm

National Shrine of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, La Naval de Manila – Sto. Domingo Parish, Quezon City

Simbang Gabi: December 16 to 24 (Anticipated) – 8 pm

Misa de Gallo: December 16 to 24 – 5 am

Christmas Eve Mass: December 24 – 8 pm

Masses will be livestreamed on their Facebook page.