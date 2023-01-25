Search continues for missing Cessna plane

Isabela's Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management officer says there were six people on board, including the pilot

MANILA, Philippines – The search for a Cessna plane that went missing in Isabela, northern Philippines, resumed on Wednesday, January 25, an official said.

Constante Foronda, head of Isabela’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, told radio DZBB that clear weather on Wednesday would allow for the search to continue after the plane went missing on Tuesday afternoon, January 24, with six people on board, including the pilot.

The Cessna plane, with tail number RP-C1174, took off at 2:16 pm from the Cauayan Domestic Airport in Isabela and was expected to arrive at 3 pm in the town of Maconacon, Isabela.

Foronda said the weather was clear when the plane took off. Its last transmission was near Naguilian Bridge in the town of Naugilian, a few minutes away from where it took off.

“Kalilipad lang (It just took off),” he said, adding that the pilot did not send any distress signal, “just a location update.”

Foronda said the “best scenario [now] is they made an emergency landing,” but are not able to send any communication. – Rappler.com