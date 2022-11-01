Philippines
Philippine tropical cyclones

Paeng death toll rises to 110; missing persons at 33

Dwight de Leon
CAVITE DAMAGE. Residents walk on a muddy street and a damaged wall in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in General Trias City, Cavite on October 31, 2022. Dennis Abrina/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The death toll from Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) continued to rise steadily, as the body count stood at 110 on Tuesday morning, November 1, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The disaster agency reported 101 fatalities due to Paeng on Monday night, October 31.

The NDRRMC’s system of reporting includes deaths that have yet to be validated. In this case, 79 fatalities were confirmed, while 31 were subject for validation.

The number of missing persons was at 33, while 101 others sustained injuries.

The deaths were mainly due to the floods and landslides triggered by Paeng’s onslaught, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Western Visayas.

The storm gripped 2.4 million Filipinos, including over 190,000 who remained in evacuation centers across all 17 regions on Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos has thumbed down NDRRMC’s recommendation to place the entire country under a state of national calamity, explaining that the extent of the damage was “highly localized.”

The cost of damage to agriculture and infrastructure was pegged at nearly P1.3 billion and P760 million, respectively, but those numbers are still expected to rise once the government sees the full picture of the storm’s impact.

– Rappler.com

author

Dwight de Leon

Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers local government units and the Commission on Elections for Rappler.
