SUMMARY: The Marcos administration’s priority bills

PRIORITIES. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks about his priority bills during his first State of the Nation Address on July 25, 2022.

President Marcos lists down 19 bills he wants Congress to prioritize

MANILA, Philippines – Speaking before a 19th Congress dominated by his allies, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. laid out his administration’s priority bills.

Marcos addressed Congress, gathered together for a joint session, during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday, July 25.

Here is the list of Marcos’ priority bills:

National Government Rightsizing Program (NGRP) Budget Modernization Bill Tax Package 3: Valuation Reform Bill Tax Package 4: Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (PIFITA) E-Government Act Internet Transaction Act or E-Commerce Law Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) Medical Reserve Corps National Disease Prevention Management Authority Creation of the Virology Institute of the Philippines Department of Water Resources Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension E-Governance Act National Land Use Act National Defense Act Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and National Service Training Program (NSTP) Enactment of an Enabling Law for the Natural Gas Industry Amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act or EPIRA (Republic Act No. 9136) Amendments to the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law

