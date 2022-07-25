SUMMARY: The Marcos administration’s priority bills

President Marcos lists down 19 bills he wants Congress to prioritize
MANILA, Philippines – Speaking before a 19th Congress dominated by his allies, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. laid out his administration’s priority bills.
Marcos addressed Congress, gathered together for a joint session, during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday, July 25.
Here is the list of Marcos’ priority bills:
- National Government Rightsizing Program (NGRP)
- Budget Modernization Bill
- Tax Package 3: Valuation Reform Bill
- Tax Package 4: Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (PIFITA)
- E-Government Act
- Internet Transaction Act or E-Commerce Law
- Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE)
- Medical Reserve Corps
- National Disease Prevention Management Authority
- Creation of the Virology Institute of the Philippines
- Department of Water Resources
- Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension
- E-Governance Act
- National Land Use Act
- National Defense Act
- Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and National Service Training Program (NSTP)
- Enactment of an Enabling Law for the Natural Gas Industry
- Amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act or EPIRA (Republic Act No. 9136)
- Amendments to the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law
