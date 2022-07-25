Philippines
Marcos Jr. administration

SUMMARY: The Marcos administration’s priority bills

Bea Cupin
SUMMARY: The Marcos administration’s priority bills

PRIORITIES. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks about his priority bills during his first State of the Nation Address on July 25, 2022.

Rappler

President Marcos lists down 19 bills he wants Congress to prioritize

MANILA, Philippines – Speaking before a 19th Congress dominated by his allies, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. laid out his administration’s priority bills.

Marcos addressed Congress, gathered together for a joint session, during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday, July 25.

Here is the list of Marcos’ priority bills:

  1. National Government Rightsizing Program (NGRP)
  2. Budget Modernization Bill
  3. Tax Package 3: Valuation Reform Bill
  4. Tax Package 4: Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (PIFITA)
  5. E-Government Act
  6. Internet Transaction Act or E-Commerce Law
  7. Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE)
  8. Medical Reserve Corps
  9. National Disease Prevention Management Authority
  10. Creation of the Virology Institute of the Philippines
  11. Department of Water Resources
  12. Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension
  13. E-Governance Act
  14. National Land Use Act
  15. National Defense Act
  16. Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and National Service Training Program (NSTP)
  17. Enactment of an Enabling Law for the Natural Gas Industry
  18. Amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act or EPIRA (Republic Act No. 9136)
  19. Amendments to the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law

Rappler.com

Bea Cupin

Bea is a senior multimedia reporter who covers national politics. She's been a journalist since 2011 and has written about Congress, the national police, and the Liberal Party for Rappler.
More from Bea Cupin

Marcos Jr. administration

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

governance

SONA 2022