SC suspends Gadon over video swearing at journalist

CONTROVERSIAL. Lawyer Larry Gadon of the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan files his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 2022 elections, at the Sofitel hotel in Pasay City on October 5, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, January 4, said it was suspending lawyer Larry Gadon for hurling expletives at journalist Raissa Robles – an incident captured on video. The suspension is effective until lifted by the SC.

In a video on December 15, 2021, Gadon reacted to statements made by Robles, where she called Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a tax evader. The video, which went viral, caused a public outcry, with people urging the SC to discipline Gadon.

The court, acting on its own, said in a statement it is treating the situation as a formal administrative complaint for disbarment against Gadon. Gadon was given 10 days to file a comment explaining why he shouldn’t be disbarred.

The SC noted it had previously suspended Gadon for three months in relation to a disbarment case in 2019. Gadon issued statements then about the use of legal remedies as “slow and requiring a lot of resources,” the SC said, adding that he used “malicious and arrogant language against the adverse party and her lawyer.”

In the same case, the Court already reminded him to be “more wary of his actions and to restrain himself in displaying ill temper and to refrain from using abusive and distasteful language.” A repetition of the same or similar act, the Court had warned Gadon, “shall be dealt with more severely. But despite such warning, Gadon has continued to display similarly abhorrent behavior, with the viral video against Robles.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Gadon said he was “confused that the Supreme Court immediately suspended me without due process and my suspension was announced in the media without furnishing me first with a copy of the complaint, if there is any.”

Gadon said he felt he was being “singled out” and asked in his statement if this was due to his “calling for a refund of the protest fees paid by BBM that remained unresolved.” He also asked if this was politically motivated since he was running for senator.

Meanwhile, in a blog post Tuesday, Robles thanked the Supreme Court for acting on its own to suspend Gadon. She also numerous other outlets and journalists for their support and defense of her.

Robles added she and her lawyer will proceed with filing a disbarment case against Gadon. – Rappler.com