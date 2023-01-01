‘Technical issues’ halt New Year flights at NAIA

MANILA, Philippines – Flights to and from Metro Manila were put on hold on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, over “technical issues” with the air navigation system of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

In a statement, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said “emergency protocols” are being put in place to get things back to normal “as soon as possible.” MIAA manages and operates the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the main international airport that serves Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Air navigation systems cover a wide range of things that aid air navigation – including the landing area, runway lights and navigation aides, equipment monitoring the weather and wind conditions, communication and navigation devices, and the like. MIAA did not specify which part of the system was compromised.

“It is expected that flight departures and arrivals will be retimed to new schedules. In view of this, passengers were advised to await instructions or announcements from the airlines and stay inside the terminals and approach the nearest airline or airport help desk for updates,” said the MIAA in a statement.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines advices its customers to first check their flight’s status before heading to the airport because of these technical issues.

“This is a temporary situation, and we will take all necessary steps to restore normal schedules and bring diverted flights back to their original destination as soon as possible. As always, safety is our top priority, and we seek your kind understanding and patience as PAL works with the authorities and our service partners to make the best of a challenging situation. Please do not proceed to the airport if your flight is canceled, but instead, avail of the rebooking options,” said PAL in a statement.

Budget airline Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, said a “power outage and loss of communication” affected airline operations. “All flights have been temporarily put on hold. CEB is coordinating with the necessary authorities on when the situation will normalize,” said the airline.

MIAA also reminded passengers of the Air Passenger Bill of Rights, which protects passengers traveling via airplane, even as operators activate their contingency measures. – Rappler.com