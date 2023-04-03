Who is incoming UP Diliman chancellor Edgardo Vistan II?

(1ST UPDATE) Vistan, who is also a member of the Upsilon Sigma Phi Fraternity, is expected to address the long-standing issue of frat-related violence on campus and navigate challenges that include budget cuts

MANILA, Philippines – In a closed-door meeting, the University of the Philippines Board of Regents (BOR) appointed on Monday, April 3, UP College of Law Dean Edgardo Carlo Vistan II as the 12th chancellor of UP Diliman.

UP’s newly appointed president Angelo Jimenez announced the decision in front of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other sectors of UP Diliman who trooped to Quezon Hall to hear the announcement.

The appointment comes after weeks of tense deliberation and campaigning among contenders, namely Vistan, current UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo, and Archaeology Professor Victor J. Paz.

Vistan II is set to succeed chancellor Nemenzo, who served from 2020 to 2023.

Long career in the legal field

Prior to his appointment, Vistan had an extensive career in the legal field spanning several years.

After obtaining his degree in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at UP Diliman in 1998, he was accepted into the UP College of Law and graduated with honors as class valedictorian in 2003.

While studying law, he served as a Court Legal Researcher and eventually became acting clerk of Regional Trial Court Branch 227 in Quezon City.

In September 2003, he took the bar examinations and was subsequently admitted to the bar on May 5, 2004.

In 2006, just two years after becoming a lawyer, Vistan became a law professor at the Angeles University Foundation School of Law. He later joined the regular faculty at the UP College of Law in 2015.

In 2017, Vistan obtained his Master of Laws degree from Yale Law School and is currently working on his doctoral candidacy at the same institution.

As a law professor, Vistan teaches courses in various legal areas, including Remedial Law, Constitutional Law, and Torts and Damages. He also teaches a Master of Laws course on International Anti-Corruption Compliance.

He has published articles on topics such as electronic evidence and the regulation of genetically modified organisms, as well as co-authored a book on the Philippine Competition Act.

As Dean of the UP College of Law, Vistan implemented a policy of active engagement with the public and private sectors.

Vistan established partnerships with various organizations, including the Supreme Court, for digital and regionalized bar exams, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for technical assistance during their transition.

He also collaborated with the Legal Education Board for the Legal Education Advancement Program in 2022.

Defying the sectoral regents’ decision, fraternity involvement

Vistan was selected despite the UP Diliman community’s overwhelming support for Nemenzo.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the faculty regent Carl Marc Ramota, student regent Siegfred Severino, and staff regent Victoria Canape Belegal declared support for Nemenzo’s bid for a second term.

They said they want a chancellor who “embodies the traditions and principles of academic excellence, honor and democratic governance; advances the interests and welfare of the sectors and the rank-and-file employees; defends academic freedom and human rights; and defends the public character of UP as the national university.”

After the announcement, students attempted to storm into Quezon Hall, calling for transparency and publicizing the vote for the new head of the university’s flagship campus.

Many student groups protested the selection of Vistan on Monday.



According to student publication Tinig ng Plaridel, shortly after UP President Angelo Jimenez announced Vistan’s selection, student activists tried to storm Quezon Hall, calling on the board of regents to “publicize the vote.”

Ani Beldia of the UP Workers’ Alliance said they demanded that the Board of Regents explain their vote for Vistan as the next UP Diliman Chancellor..

“Ang decision-making, hinaharap ‘yan. Hindi sinasaraduhan… Asan ang honor and excellence doon (Decision-making is done upfront, not behind closed doors, where is the honor and excellence there)?” Ani Beldia was quoted in Tinig ng Plaridel, calling for transparency and representation in the selection process.

LOOK: Students paint "Shame, BOR!" on the doors of Quezon Hall as they continue attempting to storm into the Board of Regents meeting after the announcement of Vistan as the next UP Diliman Chancellor.#UPDChancy2023 pic.twitter.com/ZKxgKgnqgE — Tinig ng Plaridel (@tinigngplaridel) April 3, 2023

Vistan, who is also a member of the Upsilon Sigma Phi Fraternity, is expected to address the long-standing issue of frat-related violence on campus, including incidents involving his own fraternity.

Over the years, Upsilon Sigma Phi has been involved in several frat-related violence on campus. In 2018, Upsilon Sigma Phi was involved in a car chase and a shoot-out incident with the Alpha Phi Beta fraternity inside the UP Diliman campus.

The fraternity has faced severe backlash and controversy due to a leaked group chat allegedly belonging to its members known as the “#LonsiLeaks.”

The chat messages revealed the use of derogatory and discriminatory language towards women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and Muslims, sparking outrage and a call for action against the fraternity’s members.

Vision for UP

As chancellor, Vistan is now expected to lead the UP Diliman community as it faces several challenges amid the pandemic, and university budget cuts, among others.

Under his leadership, Vistan envisions the campus and its various constituents and communities to undergo a comprehensive and integrated development process, which he refers to as “holistic formation.”

Vistan intends to accomplish this objective by prioritizing the enhancement of the educational and research standards within Diliman, while simultaneously augmenting the university’s collaborative efforts with external institutions, both within and outside of the UP system.

His vision paper outlines his goals for the university as an esteemed institution for learning and research. These objectives include enhancing the quality and significance of research, fostering creativity in the arts, and innovating teaching and learning methodologies.

The new chancellor also plans to enhance faculty engagement by implementing regular and active dialogues and faculty exchanges. He also eyes improving and updating course content and teaching techniques.

Vistan plans to strengthen linkages with other UP constituent units, as well as other government institutions through collaboration in programs and projects. – with reports from Ryan Macasero/Rappler.com