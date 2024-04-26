Ateneo de Manila University releases ACET 2024 results

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Congratulations to all the passers!

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) released the results of the Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET) for academic year 2024-2025 on Friday, April 26, The Guidon reported.

Applicants can expect their admission results via email, the university announced earlier on their website.

ADMU resumed the ACET in 2022, two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. – Rappler.com