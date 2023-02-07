36 Years: The young activist

We talk to Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel about youth activism and the push to make ROTC mandatory again

MANILA, Philippines – In this week’s episode of 36 Years, we talk to Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel.

We start our conversation on the strong push to make the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps or ROTC mandatory again. This was a campaign push of now Vice President Sara Duterte and a State of the Nation Address promise of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

We will also look at the big picture: why do some still insist on military discipline as the ideal means to instilling patriotism? How has youth participation in politics changed, been challenged, and persisted through the years?

Bookmark this page to catch the interview once it goes live on Rappler’s social media pages and wherever you listen to podcasts. – Rappler.com