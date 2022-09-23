UPCAT to resume in 2023 for academic year 2024-2025

The admission test to be held face-to-face on June 3 and 4, 2023, will be the first time the UPCAT will be held since 2020, when the pandemic began

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) announced on Thursday night, September 22, the resumption of its college admission test or UPCAT in 2023 for freshmen applicants for academic year 2024-2025.

“This was decided during a meeting on September 14, 2022, of UP’s President’s Advisory Council (PAC), which includes the President and the Vice Presidents of the UP System, the Secretary of the University and the Board of Regents, the Chancellors of UP’s eight constituent universities, the Director of the UP Philippine General Hospital, and the Executive Director of the UP Bonifacio Global City Campus,” UP said in a statement on its website.

The university said that applications start in March 2023 for current grade 11 students who are expected to graduate from senior high school at the end of the academic year 2023-2024. Successful applicants will be admitted in the first semester of that school year.

“The early opening of applications for UPCAT 2024 and the holding of the UPCAT in June will ensure the timely release of results in light of the anticipated large increase in applications,” the university said.

Meanwhile, the application for academic year 2023-2024 is ongoing. Applicants will be screened through the scoring model devised by the university in the absence of admission test.

