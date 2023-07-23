Philippines
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 24, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, July 24, 2023, due to bad weather and a transport strike

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, July 24, due to Severe Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

There is also a three-day transport strike that will begin on Monday, alongside President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Metro Manila
Calabarzon
  • Cavite province
  • Rizal
    • Taytay – all levels (public)
Central Luzon

– Rappler.com

