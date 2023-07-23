WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 24, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, July 24, 2023, due to bad weather and a transport strike

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, July 24, due to Severe Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

There is also a three-day transport strike that will begin on Monday, alongside President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Entire Metro Manila – all levels (public), as ordered by the President

Calabarzon

Cavite province Bacoor City – all levels (public and private)

Rizal Taytay – all levels (public)



Central Luzon

Pampanga – all levels (public and private)

Angeles City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com