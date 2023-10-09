LIVE: Retired Justice Carpio delivers lecture on islands in West Philippine Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark this page to catch the stream live on Rappler at around 10 am on October 10

MANILA, Philippines – Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, among the country’s foremost experts on the West Philippine Sea, is set to deliver a new lecture on Tuesday, October 10, this time on the island territories in those waters.

Carpio will present, for the first time, a lecture titled “Philippine Island Territories in the West Philippine Sea” as part of the magisterial lecture series organized by the University of the Philippines College of Law Constitutional Law Cluster and Justice George Malcolm Foundation, Inc. in cooperation with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Law Journal.

He will be delivering his lecture at the Malcolm Hall Theater in UP Diliman and before an audience online.

Bookmark this page to catch the stream live on Rappler at around 10 am on October 10. – Rappler.com