Rappler Talk: Father Regie Malicdem on the mission of mall chapels

Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel II talks to Father Reginald 'Regie' Malicdem, mission station priest of Landmark Chapel, about the rise of mall chapels in predominantly Catholic Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Why is the Catholic Church building more chapels in Filipino shopping malls?

Filipinos take these chapels for granted, a fact of life in the country with the world’s third biggest number of Catholics.

But what is the theology behind these mall chapels? How do they fit into the Catholic Church’s mission? Or how do they redefine “mission” for today’s Catholics who live in busy cities?

Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II talks to Father Reginald “Regie” Malicdem, mission station priest of Mary Mother of Hope Chapel in Landmark, a popular department store in the Makati business district.

Malicdem, one of the most recognized priests on social media today, is a former rector of the Manila Cathedral. A longtime private secretary to Manila archbishops, he is now the vicar general or right-hand man of Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.

This Rappler Talk interview interview with Malicdem was shot at Landmark Chapel right after the noontime Mass on Ash Wednesday, February 14.

