WATCH: Marcos leads Araw ng Kagitingan commemoration in Bataan

Marcos leads the commemoration of the 81st Day of Valor – his first as Philippine president

PILAR, Bataan — At the shrine which commemorates the heroic stand of Filipino and American forces in Bataan, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the commemoration of the 81st Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on Monday, April 10.

Marcos will be joined at the Mount Samat National Shrine by officials from the United States and Japan, other officials from the Philippines as well as war veterans.

Araw ng Kagitingan is celebrated on April 9 but Marcos, citing “Holiday economics” or the practice of moving non-working days to create long weekends, declared April 10 a holiday. – Rappler.com