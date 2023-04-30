LIVESTREAM: Marcos leaves Manila for official visit to the US

Prior to flying out via PR001, Marcos speaks to the public and the media for his departure statement

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to fly to the United States again on April 30, for a five-day official visit that includes a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

This is Marcos’ second US trip since assuming office in June 2022 and will be his second bilateral meeting with Biden, whom he first met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2022.

Prior to flying out via PR001, Marcos speaks to the public and the media for his departure statement on Sunday, April 30. – Rappler.com