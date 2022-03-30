WATCH: Maria Ressa testifies at US Senate on freedom of expression

LIVE

Watch the US Senate’s hearing on ‘The assault on freedom of expression in Asia’ at 8 am, Manila time, on Thursday, March 31

Bookmark and refresh this page to watch the US Senate’s hearing on ‘The assault on freedom of expression in Asia’ at 8 am, Manila time, on Thursday, March 31.

MANILA, Philippines – The United States Senate on Thursday, March 31, (Manila time) will sit down to discuss the current state of freedom of expression in Asia, where several countries have witnessed the shrinking space for independent media and state repression of critical views.

Testifying before US lawmakers is Nobel laureate and Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa, who was invited as a witness for the US subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity. The panel falls under the US Senate committee on foreign relations.

Ressa is joined by Hong Kong Watch policy advisor Joey Siu and Freedom House’s Sarah Cook, who is research director for China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The hearing seeks to examine the “assault on freedom of expression” in Asia.

Watch the hearing on Rappler. – Rappler.com

​​