LIVESTREAM: Philippines, US close 2023 Balikatan exercises

SOLDIERS. US soldiers practice firing a machine gun during the Balikatan exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, on April 13, 2023. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

MANILA, Philippines – The largest Balikatan (Shoulder-to-Shoulder) exercise in Philippines and US history comes to a close on Friday, April 28.

According to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), over 17,000 soldiers participated in the exercise with 12,200 from the US, 5,400 from the AFP, and 100 from Australia’s military.

Major exercises included command post, cyber defense, field drills, as well as humanitarian assistance activities.

Aside from Metro Manila, activities were also held in northern and central Luzon, and in Antique.

– Rappler.com