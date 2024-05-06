Rappler Recap: PH, US troops prepare for ‘worst-case scenario’ in Balikatan drills

LIVE

During joint drills in Ilocos Norte, over 200 soldiers from the Philippines and the United States work together to thwart an amphibious landing by an enemy force

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines – In the province of Ilocos Norte, the militaries of the Philippines and the United States practiced fending off an amphibious invasion from an unknown enemy force on Monday, May 6.

In just a little over an hour, the mission was declared a success – buoys that stood for amphibious assault vehicles were blown into smithereens as the two treaty allies took turns firing howitzers, Javelin missiles, and machine guns.

The 2024 Balikatan drills are the “most complex” yet – and come at a time of heightened tensions in the region, and as the Philippines begins modernizing its military to face external threats.

Rappler’s Bea Cupin gives us a recap of the drills at the La Paz sand dunes. – Rappler.com